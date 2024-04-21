In a landscape increasingly defined by digital transformation, the question of whether digitization translates to tangible benefits, such as putting food on the table, has sparked significant debate. Particularly, the assertion that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s Digitization Agenda does not directly contribute to sustenance challenges this narrative.

However, a closer examination reveals that digitization indeed plays a pivotal role in addressing socio-economic needs, including putting food on our tables, through job creation, enhanced financial accessibility, and broader economic empowerment…

The crux of the debate hinges on the notion that digitization is confined solely to technological progress, detached from fundamental necessities such as fostering livelihood empowerment. This assertion, however, fails to recognize the intricate nexus of socio-economic consequences inherent in digital endeavours, exemplified by initiatives such as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s agenda.

Contrary to this narrow perspective on digitization, this article aims to delve deeper into the multifaceted advantages, akin to those advocated by Dr. Bawumia, elucidating its profound impact on both the economy and individual livelihoods…

The repercussions of digitization transcend mere virtual transactions, permeating the very essence of livelihoods and economic stability, ultimately playing a pivotal role in ensuring sustenance and putting food on the table for countless individuals…

First and foremost, digitization fosters job creation, a cornerstone in putting food on the table. By digitizing various sectors of the economy, new opportunities emerge, ranging from software development to digital marketing and e-commerce. These job avenues not only provide individuals with financial means to procure food but also stimulate economic activity, thereby bolstering overall food production and distribution networks. Moreover, digitization empowers entrepreneurship, enabling individuals to establish digital-based ventures catering to diverse needs, including food-related services, thus further augmenting employment prospects…

Additionally, the facilitation of cash transfers through digital platforms is instrumental in ensuring food security. Dr. Bawumia’s Digitization Agenda, characterized by initiatives such as mobile money and digital banking, streamlines the process of financial transactions, particularly in remote and underserved areas. This accessibility to financial services enhances the efficiency of agricultural value chains, from inputs procurement to market transactions, thereby empowering farmers and agribusinesses to sustainably produce and distribute food…

Furthermore, digital payment systems facilitate social welfare programs, such as food subsidies and cash transfers, directly benefiting vulnerable populations and bolstering their purchasing power for essential food items…

Likewise, the broader economic empowerment catalyzed by digitization reverberates across various sectors, indirectly impacting food security. As individuals gain access to digital resources and skills training, their capacity to participate in the economy amplifies, fostering inclusive growth. This, in turn, stimulates demand for goods and services, including food products, thereby driving agricultural productivity and employment opportunities within the sector…

Moreover, digital infrastructure investments, such as broadband connectivity and e-market platforms, unlock new avenues for agricultural innovation and market access, propelling the entire food value chain towards efficiency and resilience…

Lastly, in recent years, betting platforms which are digital platforms like SportyBet, Soccabet, and others have emerged as more than just avenues for entertainment; they’ve become vital sources of income for numerous young individuals across the country. Beyond merely facilitating food provision in countless households, these platforms have empowered many youths, offering them a means of livelihood. They stand as significant contributors to the financial stability and sustenance of numerous families, underscoring their transformative role within the socio-economic fabric of the nation.

n conclusion, the assertion that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s Digitization Agenda does not put food on the table overlooks the multifaceted impact of digitization on socio-economic well-being. Far from being confined to abstract technological advancements, digitization serves as a catalyst for job creation, financial accessibility, and economic empowerment, all of which are foundational to ensuring food provision in our homes. By embracing digital transformation, societies can harness its potential to not only nourish the table but also cultivate a more inclusive and resilient food ecosystem thereby, empowering livelihoods…

By Kankam Twumasi Daniel: Assemblyman – Gyamfikrom Electoral Area