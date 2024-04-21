Popular Gospel musician KODA has reportedly died.

A source close to the family confirmed the news to GhanaWeekend.com that Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, as he was born, succumbed to a short illness in the early hours of Sunday.

KODA, a multi-talented artiste known for his songwriting, record producing, and soulful voice, was a prominent figure in the Ghanaian gospel scene.

His most recent album, “Keteke,” released in January 2021, was a critical and commercial success. He is remembered for his infectious enthusiasm and the messages of hope and perseverance embedded in his music.

Further details regarding the cause of his illness and funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family soon.