A baby girl injured in the stabbing attack in a Sydney mall has been has been released from hospital.

The nine-month-old daughter of Ashlee Good, who died protecting her, would continue to receive care from clinicians, a health official said.

The girl underwent surgery at Sydney Children’s Hospital after suffering chest and arm injuries.

Six people were killed in the rampage at Westfield Bondi Junction shopping mall, five of them women, on 13 April.

Joel Cauchi, 40, sent the crowded complex into panic when he began stabbing people with a long blade. He was later shot dead by police.

The attack has horrified Australia, where mass killings are rare.

Hours after news of the baby’s hospital discharge, thousands of people, including local and national leaders, attended a candle-lit vigil in Sydney to honour those who died.

Last weekend, two brothers said they tried to help Ms Good and her child by using shirts from the shop they were sheltering in to stop the bleeding.

One of the brothers told 9News Sydney: “We were just shopping and saw the man run up to the woman with the baby and then we were both ready to go and help out.

“But I just said to my brother, ‘We’ve got to run in’ – [we] ran in, told the guys to lock up the doors and then the mother came with the baby bleeding, stabbed, and we got them into the store and just got them safe and then rang for help.”

He added that his brother “helped with holding the baby, and trying to compress the baby, and [the] same with the mother – trying to compress the blood from stopping, and call the ambulance and the police.”

A GoFundMe campaign set up in Ashlee Good’s name has raised nearly A$670,000 ($430,000; £347,500) for her daughter.

The baby girl was in hospital after the attack, along with several others. She was moved from intensive care on Tuesday after “a big change and a significant improvement”, before she was released on Sunday.

“In a positive development, I can confirm the child who has been receiving care at Sydney Children’s Hospital following last weekend’s tragic events at Bondi Junction has been discharged home”, New South Wales Health minister Ryan Park said.

“At the request of the family, I strongly urge the media and community to respect their right to privacy at this extremely difficult time.”

Addressing the vigil at Bondi Beach, the Premier of New South Wales, Chris Minns, said no woman should have to live in fear.

Police officer inspector Amy Scott, who was praised by Australian PM Anthony Albanese for singlehandedly pursuing and killing Cauchi, also attended the vigil and comforted mourners at Bondi Beach.

A special force has been created to investigate the attack, with New South Wales Police saying it could take months to present its findings.

Police will try to find out how and why Cauchi, who is from the state of Queensland, committed such violence.

He had been known to police, but had never been arrested or charged in Queensland.

Cauchi had lived itinerantly for several years and was first diagnosed with a mental illness at 17, Queensland Police said.

