Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government, accusing it of misleading Ghanaians about the erratic power supply, commonly known as dumsor.

In a social media post addressed to Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday, Dr Boamah stated, “Your deceitful and incompetent Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government cannot even be truthful about Dumsor!”

He pointed out that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has clarified that the transformers are not the root cause of the power outages that Ghanaians are currently experiencing.

Dr Boamah questioned the rationale behind the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s decision to subject Ghanaians to power outages, especially considering that the previous NDC administration, under the leadership of John Mahama, had ensured the availability of sufficient power generation plants.

“PURC says transformers are not the cause of the dumsor Ghanaians are confronted with. What justification can your NPP government offer Ghanaians for plunging Ghana into Dumsor when John Dramani Mahama provided enough power generation plants including the Ameri thermal plant which you have recently re-located to Kumasi and re-named?

“And if I may add should Ghanaians not be ‘whipping and slapping’ your government for lying about paying for excess power and blaming Mahama for it??? Where is the excess power? Excess power indeed! Or this Dumsor is power diabetes: where sugar/power is abundant but homes and businesses are lacking power?Liars!!!!” he stated.

