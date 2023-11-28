The Ministry of Education says it will commence the operationalization of its solution centres, starting from tomorrow, November 29, 2023.

This follows the release of the list of potential students for various second-cycle institutions nationwide.

The list was released via the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

The move, according to the ministry, seeks to assist individuals encountering placement issues.

Speaking to Citi News, the Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry emphasized that parents facing placement challenges can visit the centre across the country for swift rectification of their concerns.

“It has been a system by the Ghana Education Service and that of the Ministry of Education that any time you release placement outcome, definitely students will come with a lot of issues, change of status. So once you have such a challenge, then you can walk to the national office at Adabraka and all the 16 administrative regions; we also have it over there. We also have a command center that works 24/7,” he said.