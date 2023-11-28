Black Stars skipper, Andre Dede Ayew has expressed difficulty in accepting his red card in his comeback match to the French Ligue 1.

In an interview, he shared his sentiments after being sent off for a dangerous challenge on FC Nantes’ Eray Cormet during the second half of Le Havre’s goalless draw with Nantes.

Ayew had recently signed a contract with Le Havre until the conclusion of the 2023-2024 season, just days before Ghana’s 1-0 victory over Madagascar in the inaugural match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Despite being introduced into the game in the 65th minute, his return to the French top flight after an eight-year absence was marred by a straight red card issued in the 67th minute following the challenge on Cormet.

Addressing the media regarding his dismissal, the seasoned player emphasized that he had no intention to harm Cormet, particularly in his debut and return to Ligue 1. Ayew clarified the incident, stating, “It’s true that when he touched the ball, he had a lifted foot, but mine was too, and he got his foot under my heel.” Reflecting on the occurrence on his return to Ligue 1, he remarked, “An incident like this happening on my return to Ligue 1 is tough to take.”

Ayew had previously made a mark in Ligue 1 with Olympique Marseille before transitioning to play for West Ham United, Nottingham Forest, and Swansea City.