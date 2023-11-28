In an interesting development during today’s parliamentary session, Speaker, Alban Bagbin reprimanded Communications and Digitalisation, Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful for her interjection during a debate on the import restrictions bill.

The Minority in Parliament had raised concerns about the laying of the Legislative Instrument (LI) in the house.

As the Minority MPs expressed their opposition, Owusu-Ekuful, the Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West constituency, objected to the debate, insisting that the draft policy had not been laid before the house hence the debate was needless.

“I have no idea on what we are debating in this house today. There is nothing before the house so as you [Speaker of Parliament] indicated to the Minister [of Trade, KT Hammond] that we are not yet there, I was of the opinion that you would tell my colleagues on the other side that there’s nothing before us.”

Alban Bagbin did not take the interjection lightly.

Following a tense exchange with the Speaker, Bagbin sternly addressed Owusu-Ekuful: “Minister, do you really listen to yourself when you are talking? If you were here from the very beginning before we started, why did you say no when I asked if you were here from the beginning… This is not the Ministry of Communications, this is Parliament. Resume your seat.”

Watch the full exchange in the video below: