Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew has signed with Le Havre in the French Ligue 1 following a considerable period of inactivity.

André Ayew ! 🫶 pic.twitter.com/w0IskSNXXb — Havre Athletic Club ⚽️ (@HAC_Foot) November 11, 2023

The seasoned midfielder is making a comeback to the French top flight, marking his return after an eight-year stint, with his previous engagement in the league being with Olympique Marseille.

This move follows earlier reports connecting the former Lorient and Nottingham Forest player to a club in the upper echelons of the French League, as suggested by French Football Journalist Sebastian Denis.