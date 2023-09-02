Injured, Black Stars Vice Captain Thomas Partey will be absent from Chris Hughton’s 25-man squad for the final AFCON Qualifier against the Central African Republic on September 7.

Similarly, Southampton forward Kamaldeen Sulemana will not be among the players selected by Hughton for this crucial AFCON Qualifier.

However, PAOK defender Baba Rahman, Orlando Pirates Goalkeeper Richard Ofori, and Auxerre midfielder Elisha Owusu have all returned to the squad after recovering from their injuries.

Medeama SC striker Jonathan Sowah is set to make his national team debut for the game against the Central African Republic. Sowah, who joined Medeama during the second transfer window, impressed with 12 goals that contributed to their League title victory.

Notably, Black Stars Captain Andre Ayew, who is currently unattached to a club, retains his place in the squad, as does his brother, Jordan Ayew.

The highly-anticipated match between Ghana and the Central African Republic will take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 7.

Additionally, The Black Stars will host Liberia in an International Friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, with the game scheduled to kick off at 3 pm Ghana time.

FULL SQUAD: