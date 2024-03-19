Thirteen Black Stars players have arrived in the team’s base in Marrakech, Morocco ahead of the international friendly games against Nigeria and Uganda.

Thirteen players have arrived in the Black Stars camp at Marrakech, Morocco. Ghana will play Nigeria and Uganda in friendly games as Otto Addo returns as head coach.#CitiSports pic.twitter.com/HyVE8uHjZ2 — Citi Sports (@CitiSportsGHA) March 19, 2024

Otto Addo’s first game as he returns to coach the Black Stars will be against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on March 22, 2024, before taking on the Cranes of Uganda four days later.

The team opened camp on Monday, March 18, 2024, with 13 players already arriving of which skipper Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew already settled.

Kassim Nuhu who was handed a late call-up has arrived as well as Tariq Lamptey and Patrick Kpozo who are all making a return to the national team.

The players include Joseph Wollacott, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Andre Ayew, Tariq Lamptey, and Antoine Semnyo.

Also joining the squad are Kassim Nuhu, Abdul Samed Salis, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Patrick Kpozo, Seidu Alidu, Ernest Nuamah, Jordan Ayew, and Denis Odoi.