Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has credited the decline in highway robberies, kidnappings, and high-profile crimes in the region to the robust strategies implemented by the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC).

Despite the region’s previous reputation for a high crime rate, Mr Osei-Mensah at a media engagement on the state of the region in terms of security and judiciary on Monday asserted that sufficient measures have been established to ensure the security of residents in the Ashanti region.

The minister reassured the region of optimal security, emphasizing that his administration has supplied the necessary infrastructure and logistics for justice and security delivery.

He disclosed that 22 court facilities and 48 accommodation facilities for judges within the region have been commissioned.

“The infrastructure is giving them peace. They have a very good environment to work. So, it has led to an improvement in justice delivery in the region. Previously, you could hear, oh, this case has taken too long. That case has taken too long. However, the time for adjudication of most of these issues has been shortened. And that complaint is coming down. I’m not saying it’s gone, but it’s coming down.”

“And again, the achievement, the security sector, I’m sure the provision of infrastructure and some logistics as well as, the increase in the numerical strength of the security personnel has all contributed into achieving what we have now,” he stated.

The minister further reported a significant increase in security personnel and also highlighted the provision of major equipment to the security personnel to boost their operations as a key measure being implemented.

“When it comes to the security sector, which has increased by 5,108, from the level of about, 6,000 something went up beyond 12,000. They’re giving a difference of about 5,108…I don’t think any country can solve all security challenges, but at least we’ve been able to bring all those challenges down to the barest minimum.

“…Women were being raped and then people being killed annually, crop farms being destroyed, crashes between cattle herds, and then food crop farmers. All those things were a major challenge in this region. And anybody who sees the truth, who wants to be truthful to him or herself, will tell you that that problem has been reduced to the barest minimum. Say that now, they can even produce enough plantain and then export some to Burkina Faso,” he stated.