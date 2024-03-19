Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC is excited to announce a major milestone in its commitment to delivering unparalleled banking experiences to its valued customers.

The bank has completed a comprehensive upgrade of its core banking system signifying Republic Bank’s dedication to enhancing Operational Efficiency, Security, and Customer Service Delivery.

The new system incorporates state-of-the-art technologies that will streamline various banking processes, ultimately leading to a more Seamless and Responsive Service for all customers.

Speaking on the milestone, the Chief Information Officer of the Bank, Mr. Manasseh Afoh, stated that the upgrade of the Core Banking software provides Enhanced Digital Accessibility, offering Republic Bank customers a more user-friendly and accessible digital banking experience. Thus customers can manage their accounts, transfer funds, and conduct transactions with greater ease and efficiency.

Additionally, the core banking upgrade ensures a quicker Turnaround Time (TAT) and more accurate processing of transactions. Therefore contributing to an overall improved banking experience.

On his part, the Project Manager, Mr. Emmanuel Amankona said, “Republic Bank understands the importance of safeguarding its customers’ financial information. The upgraded core banking system incorporates cutting-edge security measures to protect against emerging cyber threats and provide customers with peace of mind when conducting their banking activities.”

Mr. Benjamin Dzoboku, Managing Director of Republic Bank, in his comments, reiterated, “Our core banking upgrade reflects our dedication to providing our customers with the best possible banking experience. We believe these enhancements will not only streamline our operations but also empower our customers with more convenient and secure banking services just as our promise to our customers – We’re the One for You!”

About Republic Bank Ghana PLC

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) of Trinidad & Tobago, is Ghana’s leading Universal Banking institution and arguably the most diversified financial institution.

As a one-stop financial institution, the Bank’s services include Corporate, Commercial and Retail Banking; Investment Banking; Trustee Services; Mortgage Banking; VISA Credit and Debit Cards and Microfinance.

The Bank’s parent company, RFHL, is the largest and most profitable independent Bank in the English-speaking Caribbean, having served the region for over 185 years with a total Asset base of over USD 17.1 billion as of March 2023.

The Bank focuses on four SDG goals – Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, Clean Water and Sanitation and Climate Action as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility under its umbrella initiative Power to Make a Difference (PMAD).