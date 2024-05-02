Election Watch Ghana has filed a Right to Information (RTI) application demanding serial numbers of all Biometric Verification Register (BVR) kits to be used for the upcoming limited voter registration exercise.

Jude Balma, the convener of the group, in a signed statement, is also requesting the corresponding registration centres where each BVR kit will be deployed for the exercise.

Election Watch Ghana indicated that releasing the information on the BVRs is crucial for transparency and accountability in the upcoming electoral process.

The limited voter registration exercise is scheduled for May 7 and to May 27, 2024, and aims to ensure that new eligible voters, who have recently turned 18, have the opportunity to be included in the voter register.

Below is the full statement.

Request for Information under the Right to Information Act

We are writing to request information on the BVR under the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989).

We request the following as you already know,

1. The serial numbers of all Biometric Verification Register (BVR) kits to be used for the limited registration exercise starting this month (May)

2. The corresponding registration centres where each BVR kit will be deployed.

I believe this information is crucial for transparency and accountability in the electoral process even though we know you think otherwise but we would appreciate it if you could provide this information in a digital format to enable our agent on the grounds to work effectively.

We are ready to bear any associated cost that our demand will come with and we will promptly pay for faster facilitation. If there are any issues with our request, please do not hesitate to contact us because together we will build a stronger democracy.

Thank you for your time and hope to receive them soon.

