The Association of Technical Universities and Polytechnics in Africa (ATUPA), is calling on relevant stakeholders to extend maximum support for Technical, Vocational and Education Training (TVET) innovations to enhance growth in production.

The Association made this call at the ATUPA 2023 International Conference in Accra which was under the theme, ’Mainstreaming TVET for skills development, mobility and resilient economies in Africa’.

In an interview with the Secretary General of the Association of Technical Universities and Polytechnics in Africa, Dr Jahou Samba Faal, said, “I think we are doing well but more needs to be done. It’s a sector that is really capital-expensive, and as a result, we encourage member institutions to share resources together, whether it is material or human, to make it effective. We are doing well, the project work carried out by the students is always a testimony of what the labour market demands, but we need support from partners, and institutions in order to achieve the desired objective.”