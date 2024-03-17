The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has explained the absence of Thomas Partey, Joseph Paintsil and Inaki Williams from Ghana’s friendly games in March.

Otto Addo released his first squad after returning as Ghana head coach, with the absence of these three stars, sparking questions on social media.

The squad also has a few debutants, with Felix Kyei of Kotoko, and Osman Ibrahim of FC Nordsjaelland among the prominent names.

There is also a return to the national team for Leicester City’s Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Edmund Addo.

Read the release here:

Joseph Painstil: As a result of his move to the United States, there are some further immigration documentation procedures he must embark upon which is why he is unable to travel outside the United States until the process is completed.

Thomas Partey: Asked to be excused from the game to gain full fitness following recent injuries.

Inaki Williams: Pulled out of the games to have some rest and fully recover from recent injury set backs