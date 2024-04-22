Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil has expressed confidence in his penalty-taking abilities following his latest successful conversion.

Paintsil found the net for Los Angeles Galaxy in their 4-3 victory over San Jose Earthquake in the 100th California Derby, confidently slotting home from the penalty spot.

This goal marks his fourth of the season, adding to his four assists in nine league appearances since joining LA Galaxy from KRC Genk.

Reflecting on his penalty in the post-game press conference, Paintsil highlighted the satisfaction of scoring alongside teammates Riqui Puig and Gabriel Pec.

“I’m always comfortable taking penalties; it’s not new to me. I’m consistently confident, particularly in penalty shootouts. I’m resilient, and even if I miss one, I keep pushing forward because I possess strong mental fortitude in penalty situations.”

Paintsil and LA Galaxy are set to face Real Salt Lake on May 11 in their upcoming league fixture.