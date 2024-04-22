The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has held a workshop for its Constituency Communication Officers, radio communicators, social media communicators and media monitors in the Upper West Region.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC in a statement issued on Monday April 22, the communicators were trained and equipped with the necessary information and skills required for the party’s victory in the December polls.

He said brand new motorbikes were presented to each of the 11 Constituency Communication Officers in the Upper West region and another motorbike to the Regional Communications Bureau.

“Profound appreciation to the indefatigable Regional Chairman for Upper West, Comrade Abdul Nasir Saani, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrissu, Former Minister of Health, Benjamin Kumbuor, the Member of Parliament for Wa West, Peter Toobu, Mrs Shamima Muslim Alhassan, Beatrice Annan Esq., Prof. Sharif Mahmud, the NDC’s Regional Vice Chairman, Comrade Kwame Mumuni, and all others who in one way or the other contributed to the success of the program.”

“Congratulations to the Upper West Regional Communications Bureau led by Comrade Issah Kantagyeri for the excellent organization,” he further stated.

Mr Gyamfi also expressed gratitude to the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama for his continuous support and guidance for the NDC National Communications Bureau.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital