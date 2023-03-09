Ghanaian duo, Joseph Paintsil and Majeed Ashimeru return to the men’s senior national team after missing the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Many questioned the exemption of Joseph Paintsil and Majeed Ashimeru from Ghana’s final World Cup squad as Ghana exited at the group stage of the tournament in Qatar.

With 11 goals and 12 assists in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, many will be excited to see the return of the 25-year-old Genk star.

25-year-old Majeed Ashimeru also makes a return to the national team after missing out on the World Cup.

Initially listed in the 55-man squad under Otto Addo, Patrick Kpozo was among the 29 players to be dropped ahead of the World Cup.

The 25-year-old Sherif Tiraspol left-back has featured in all European competitions for the Moldovan side from the Champions League, Europa League and now the Conference League.

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, 21, also makes a return to the Black Stars after missing out on a place at the World Cup.

He has nine goals in 23 games for Hamburger SV across all competitions.

Ghana will host Angola at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on March 23 before flying out to Luanda on March 27, 2023, for the reverse encounter.

Ghana is on top of the Group E table with 4 points from two games following a 3-0 win over Madagascar and a 1-1 draw with the Central African Republic in June last.