After Ghana’s exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, 5 players from that team have missed out on a call-up in Chris Hughton’s maiden squad ahead of the test against Angola.

With injuries being the major reason for the absenteeism of these players, one will begin to wonder if these five players will have a future under Chris Hughton.

Abdul Baba Rahman

The Reading FC left-back picked up an injury when his side played Rotherham in the English Championship and will be away for at least a month according to reports.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Although the teenager has enjoyed a number of games at the senior level, he misses out on Chris Hughton’s first-ever squad as Black Stars head coach.

The 19-year-old has played five league games, two UEFA Champions League matches and made several appearances for Sporting Lisbon’s B team.

It remains to be revealed if the former U-20 AFCON best player has picked up an injury or not.

Alidu Seidu

The Clermont Foot player has been impressive so far this season for the French Ligue Un outfit.

The 22-year-old also made an impression for the Black Stars during the World Cup despite our exit at the group stage of the competition.

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

The SC Freiburg will sit out during the qualifiers as he has been ruled out of the season due to a cruciate ligament rupture.

Elisha Owusu

Elisha Owusu has also been omitted from the Black Stars team due to an injury with his return unknown.

Ibrahim Danlad

With the return of Joseph Wollacott, Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad makes way for Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper.

The U-20 AFCON winner has had a shaky season and has kept only two clean sheets so far this season.

Iddrisu Baba

Baba Iddrisu also misses out from the squad ahead of the game against Angola.

The central midfielder also missed the 2022 World Cup due to an injury, and it remains to be revealed if the 27-year-old has picked up another injury with RCD Mallorca.