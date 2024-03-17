The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council (PSC), H.E Ambassador Emilia Ndinelao Mkusa, has emphasized that suspending countries from the AU due to unconstitutional regime changes is insufficient as a deterrent.

Addressing the press ahead of the 2nd AU Reflection Forum on Unconstitutional Changes of Government, Ambassador Mkusa acknowledged the limitations of solely relying on suspensions, noting that six countries are currently suspended from the AU.

She stressed the need for a multi-stakeholder approach to address the issue of unconstitutional regime changes.

She emphasized the importance of respecting the protocols established within the Peace and Security Council.

Ambassador Mkusa also highlighted the ineffectiveness of military interventions in addressing democratically elected governments, urging governments to engage citizens in a dialogue to uphold democratic principles.

“Many people asked, why do you only suspend countries that have undergone unconstitutional rule of government so unfortunately as the Peace and Security Council we have to work with the rules of protocols established in the Peace and Security Council.”

“We have recognised that suspension is not the only solution to an unconstitutional change of government. Clearly, the suspension only is not a deterrent because we have noted that there are six countries that are currently suspended from the African Union. It is important to bring together all stakeholders and listen carefully to them on the issue of unconstitutional change of government that is currently causing havoc on the continent.”

“We also know that military intervention is not the answer to overthrowing governments that have been democratically elected so we need to instill that in our citizens and that is one thing that governments must really look at to continuously engage the citizens of their countries.”

