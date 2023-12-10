In a remarkable performance at the Stade 11 de Novembro on December 10, 2023, Dreams FC showcased excellence in the CAF Confederations Cup’s third group game against Angola’s Academica Petroleos do Lobito.

The “Still Believe Lads” secured a thrilling victory in a five-goal spectacle.

With this win, the MTN FA Cup Champions now share six points with Tunisian side Club Africain and Rivers United.

The match began with Abdul Aziz Issah scoring for Dreams FC in the 10th minute, but Academica Do Lobito’s Joao Valonga Basilio Barros quickly equalized. Undeterred, Dreams FC regained control as veteran striker John Antwi and Aholou Gael Avocevou added two more goals.

Although the home team managed a late consolation, Dreams FC emerged victorious. Academica Do Lobito remains without a point after three matches. In the upcoming fixture in Kumasi, Dreams FC aims to secure another win and strengthen their position in the quest for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Dreams FC continues to impress on the continental stage, leaving their fans eagerly anticipating further success in the CAF Confederation Cup.