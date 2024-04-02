Ameenu Shardow, the General Manager of Ghana Premier League side, Dreams FC says the club contemplated opting out of the CAF Confederations Cup due to financial constraints.

Dreams FC have made the most of their time in the CAF Confederations Cup this season and are on the verge of booking a place in the semi-finals stage of the competition.

The Dawu-based club defeated Stade de Malien in Bamako in the first leg and have a firm grip on the two-legged tie as they aim to make history in their first ever participation on the continent.

According to the club’s General Manager, the board was split in their decision to partake in the competition due to several factors of which money was the core.

“Some of us in management were against the club’s decision to go to Africa because if you look at the record of Ghanaian clubs in recent times in Africa, we thought going to Africa will be counterproductive. “Some Board members saw what we are seeing today that most of us didn’t see and advised that, going to Africa will be beneficial to Dreams FC,” he said.

According to Ameenu Shardow, the togetherness in the team’s camp has been the cornerstone of the team’s success this season in the CAF competition.

“However, we are very united in our forward march in this African campaign and that has helped us. Banks denied us loans to embark in Africa because they thought it was too much of a risk to invest in such a venture. It hasn’t been easy financially,” he added.

Dreams will face the Malian giants in the return leg, at the Baba Yara Stadium, on April 7.