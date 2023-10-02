Medeama Sporting Club and Dreams Football Club have made it to the group stages of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup respectively.

Medeama Sporting Club has achieved a historic milestone, securing a spot in the group stages of the CAF Champions League. They accomplished this by defeating the formidable Guinean team, Horoya, with a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.

Medeama took a commanding 3-1 lead in the first leg at Cape Coast Stadium and then travelled to Conakry, where they secured an invaluable away goal to seal their qualification.

Similarly, Dreams Football Club has made a remarkable debut in the CAF Confederation Cup, also advancing to the group stages for the first time. Under the leadership of Karim Zito and his talented squad, Dreams FC claimed a 2-1 aggregate victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Subsequently, they maintained their strong performance with a 1-1 draw against Sierra Leone’s FC Kallon in an away fixture.