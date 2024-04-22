Dreams FC in their first-ever appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup held Egyptian giants, Zamalek to a goalless draw in the first leg of the semi-final stage of the competition at the Cairo International Stadium over the weekend.

Full Time in Cairo. All to do in Kumasi on Sunday. We DREAM on! Let’s do this for GHANA 🇬🇭STILL BELIEVE!☝🏾#ZamalekDreams #CAFCC pic.twitter.com/iIpj0J6qN3 — DREAMS FC 🏆 22/23 FA CUP CHAMPIONS (@DreamsFootballC) April 21, 2024

Facing the formidable Zamalek, who boasts a rich history with five CAF Champions League titles and a CAF Confederations Cup win in 2018/19, Zito’s team embraced their underdog status and played to frustrate the Egyptian giants.

Despite Zamalek’s dominance in possession (64% compared to Dreams FC’s 36%), the Ghanaian side showcased remarkable resilience, leaving their opponents desperate for the net to rattle.

With Dreams FC managing just one shot on target against Zamalek’s six, Abdul Karim Zito’s squad found numerous positives in their first-leg performance.

As the reigning MTN FA Cup Champions, Dreams FC now look to build upon this foundation as they gear up for the second leg at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, April 28.