Dreams Football Club head coach, Abdul Karim Zito has attributed his team’s 2-1 victory over Rivers United to fatigue caused by a demanding schedule.

Speaking in a post-game interview following Dreams’ 2-0 triumph against the Nigerian side in the CAF Confederation Cup Group Stage, Zito explained that the tight schedule had taken a toll on his players.

Dreams FC secured its inaugural win in the group stage of the continental championship at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Addressing the noticeable drop in intensity from the 67th minute of the match, Coach Zito acknowledged, “We were tired, and I understand why. Due to certain reasons, we arrived (in Kumasi) just yesterday, had to train… so it wasn’t easy for these young players. You are absolutely correct. They experienced fatigue during that period.”

With this victory, Dreams FC currently occupies the third position in Group C, trailing Rivers United in the second spot due to an inferior goal difference.

The team is set to face Academia Petroleos do Lobito from Angola on December 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium.