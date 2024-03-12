Ghana Premier League side, Dreams FC will face Stade Malien in the quarterfinal of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Dawu-based club will face the 23-time Malian champions in a two-legged encounter, with the first leg taking place in Bamako.

Dreams FC qualified top of Group C with 12 points after picking up four wins and two defeats.

Stade Malien, on the other hand, finished second in Group D with 3 wins, a draw and a defeat en route to the knockout phase of the competition.

Should Dreams edge Stade Malien, they will face the winners of the tie between Modern FC and Zamalek.