As I prepare myself towards the Heritage Caravan 2024, I saw a video from the 2023 edition where a woman in her 50s or 60s talked happily about her bus. She said her last bus was too quiet, but this one was just right. Later, I learned that each of the three buses had a different level of activity as the journey continued.

In the opening remarks before we took off on Sunday 3rd March, one of the organisers gave a hint when he said “Bus 3 is usually where all the fun happens, Bus 2 is “3ho eho) ne ho)”- meaning “in-between” and as for Bus 1, they read books.”

All the information on the registration form such as date of birth, wasn’t just for data storage. It appears they were useful tools for the assignment of buses.

On Bus 3, my scan revealed that most of us were aged between our 20s and 40s. As we embarked on what promised to be the most thrilling journey of my life, I was thrilled to be assigned to Bus 3.

Hardly had we started our journey when the excitement kicked in. Three of us were buckled up, and someone familiar with the trip on Bus 3 jokingly remarked, “Who wears a seat belt on Bus 3?” It was a clear indication that sitting still wasn’t the norm on Bus 3.

The self-introductions unfolded like scenes from an “Aki, Pawpaw, and Sam Loco” movie. Each character in the bus added their unique flavor to the mix.

The diverse blend of personalities was akin to crafting a delicious Senegalese Jollof where all the ingredients simmered to perfection serving hot meals to Caravanites at any time.

Nana Tuffour, a renowned figure on the airwaves, assumed the role of one of our Bus 3 Captains. With his friends, he transformed the onboard entertainment system into a relic, as they treated us to a lavish feast of music and entertainment using their speakers. By the way, microphones were not left behind. Lesson: Don’t wait for someone to entertain or make you happy. Plan and create your joy.

Umaru Sanda, another captain of Bus 3, was a familiar voice on the airwaves, but encountering him in person was like being jolted by lightning. Judging from his ability to interrogate people on air, combined with his knack for extracting information even when you had no plans to speak on an issue or when you least expected it, I would have immediately assigned him to Bus 1.

Listening to him on air, he seemed a stern “book-a-Washington,” exuding an aura of seriousness with no room for levity or fun. However, contrary to expectations, he was as lively and entertaining as he was on air, brimming with jokes and enthusiasm. Yet, when it came time to deliver updates to the head office, I witnessed a seamless transition from mirth to solemnity, like a switch being flicked. Lesson: Be flexible in all environments, be balanced. Life is short.

Among our team of captains was Helen, a songbird whose ability to belt out tunes was truly remarkable. Challenging her on the dance floor would be futile; her moves were nothing short of mesmerizing.

Alongside her, Theophilus, Kennedy and Jake operated more discreetly, seamlessly juggling work and pleasure. By my observations, it appeared their task was to ensure that both the Caravanites and Citi FM/TV received high-quality pictures and videos within a mere 15 to 20 minutes of departing each location. Lesson: We need a mix of all skills and talents in each team for effectiveness and efficiency.

Now, let’s talk about Uncle Sam, who insisted we drop the “uncle” title. By age and status, he could easily fit into the Bus 1 category. Yet, he was the heartbeat of our Bus, the epitome of vitality and the champion of revelry. Despite being the CEO of a thriving conglomerate, he outshone us all in enthusiasm and vivacity. Lesson: Life is what you make it. Never let your age, achievements and position stop you from living.

Ah, the “Me” type! We’re the ones who dip our toes into the fun while discreetly jotting down notes like self-appointed reporters, ready to populate the pages of the esteemed “Bus 3 News Highlights” with our carefully observed anecdotes. We’re like undercover agents, blending seamlessly into the festivities while simultaneously documenting every amusing detail for posterity.

With these vibrant individuals at the helm, our journey felt like stepping into the pages of “Alice in Wonderland,” where every moment was an enchanting discovery. The atmosphere brimmed with boundless energy, ensuring there were no dull moments whatsoever. And if you’re curious about the sustainability of this lively spirit, fear not! The Bus 3 team was equipped with ample supplies to keep the excitement going for additional days.

It was a balance of everything under the sun. Since we are in Ghana and we like prayers, of course, we had a full church service on board. The other details are for Bus 3 members only. If you know, you know.

Bus 3 was a bubbling cauldron of excitement, where joy and laughter mingled freely like dancing fireflies. With our 24/7 DJ orchestrating the soundtrack of our journey, it felt like we were cruising through a daytime club, a spectacle unlike any other. In an age dominated by smartphones and endless journeys, the allure of YouTube and Netflix movies faded into insignificance. My once-lengthy roster of “watch later” films lay dormant in the desolate wards of the Movie Hospital, forgotten amidst the pulsating rhythm of our adventure.

Ultimately, the takeaway is the significance of carving out moments for relaxation, indulgence, and rejuvenation—allowing ourselves to escape the burdens of home, work, and the economy. After all, the list of problems never seems to reach its conclusion.

In Bus 3, we consciously left our worries and obligations at the wayside, fully immersing ourselves in the present moment, and embracing the joy it had to offer.

Theodore Senaya

2024 Caravanite