The Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU) of Ghana has encouraged women to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

The union asserts that the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in workplaces may significantly affect job prospects, particularly for women. Therefore, it emphasizes the importance of women showing interest in STEM disciplines.

In a statement, the Head of the Gender and Youth Desk of ICU- Ghana Esinam Afua Poku said “The world is embracing and gradually integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) at workplaces. There is no doubt that women may be disproportionately affected by this phenomenon in some workplaces when it comes to job losses.

Therefore, as women, we must endeavour to raise our standard in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields to be counted”.

The call comes following the celebration of International Women’s Day under the theme “Count Her In Invest in Women.”

In light of this, the union also emphasized the importance of not underestimating women but instead encouraging them to invest in themselves, thereby enhancing their contributions and earning recognition, respect, dignity, and equality.

The statement also called on government and policymakers to consider injecting adequate investment in gender issues including providing equal opportunities for women to have the same access to job opportunities, promotions, and training programs as their male counterparts and promoting a safe work environment by implementing policies and procedures that promote a safe work culture free from harassment and discrimination