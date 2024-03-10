Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, the former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), has expressed concerns over the escalating levels of greed, corruption, and misappropriation of public funds in both the private and public sectors of Ghana.

He laments that these practices are becoming deeply entrenched in society and are a significant hindrance to the country’s progress and development.

During a memorial lecture for Rev Dr Nkansah Kyeremateng at the Kibi Presbyterian College of Education, Rev Dr Opuni-Frimpong emphasised that public service conduct and behaviour should be a national priority for the socioeconomic development of Ghana.

In line with the theme “Presbyterian Discipline: A Critical Tool For Reshaping The Youth For Ghana’s Socio-Economic Development”, Rev Dr Opuni-Frimpong urged the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to incorporate moral education into the curriculum alongside Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

He aims to nurture a generation of citizens who will contribute positively to the nation rather than causing harm.

“We must pursue STEM with another M- Morality. STEM must have another M…We should not do STEM without morality…I am so proud of our Minister of Education and the wonderful things but if we don’t take morality into our STEM we may be producing intelligent criminals for the next 20, 30, 50 years for our dear nation.

“People who know how to manipulate engineering systems, people who know how to manipulate medicine, pharmacy and all that,” he stated.

