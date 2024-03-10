Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Sunyani East has won the parliamentary primary ahead of the 2024 elections.

Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh who is also the Board Chairman of the Bui Power Authority will represent his constituents in Parliament for the fifth time if he secures a victory in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The Sunyani East constituency was unable to participate in the NPP’s parliamentary primaries held on Saturday, January 27, due to internal challenges.

However, the national leadership of the Party resolved these issues and rescheduled the primary to March 9.

In a closely contested election supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC), Mr. Ameyaw-Cheremeh won 460 out of the 799 valid votes cast, defeating his sole competitor, Ambassador George Kumi, a former envoy.

