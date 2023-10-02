In the heart of Accra, a beacon of hope and healing stands tall, ready to serve the medical needs of Ghanaians and beyond. St. Michael’s Specialist Hospital (SMSH) is not just any healthcare facility; it is a testament to Ghana’s dedication to providing world-class medical care.

This fully Ghanaian-owned hospital, named after the archangel patron and defender of the sick, St. Michael, is revolutionizing healthcare in the region.

With a vision to create an international, state-of-the-art specialist hospital, SMSH has become a landmark in the Lapaz area, distinguished as the only seven-story building in the vicinity.

A Multidisciplinary Marvel

SMSH is not just a hospital; it is a multidisciplinary, ultramodern facility that prioritizes excellent customer care and comfort. From its inception, the hospital was designed with a focus on elegance reminiscent of a high-end hotel, recognizing the vital role a soothing and aesthetically pleasing clinical environment plays in the healing process.

Appealing to Discerning Clients

SMSH caters to discerning clients who expect a higher level of comfort, a more personalized approach to care, a discrete and private setting, and timely service. The hospital’s core values of professionalism, integrity, customer care, and quality care underpin every aspect of its operations, ensuring that patients receive not only the best medical treatment but also compassionate and empathetic attention.

Comprehensive Services

One of the standout features of SMSH is its wide range of specialized services. From dental care to neurosurgery, the hospital covers a spectrum of medical needs, ensuring that patients can access the care they require under one roof. Some of the services provided include:

Dental Care

Cardiology Consultations

Interventional Cardiology Care

Gynecology Consultations

Antenatal & Delivery Care

General Surgery Consultations

Surgical Care

Mental Health Consultations

Neurosurgery

Pediatrics

Plastic Surgery

Neuroradiology

Outstanding Outpatient Care

The large outpatient departments at SMSH exude a pleasant and inviting atmosphere. It is a testament to the hospital’s commitment that patients’ well-being is their first focus. Here, patients can expect top-notch care in a comfortable environment.

Luxurious Inpatient Services

SMSH offers a variety of inpatient options, including semi-private and private rooms, with configurations ranging from two, three, or four beds per room. Patients seeking a higher level of exclusivity can opt for single rooms, executive rooms, or super executive suites. These rooms feature modern and clean bathrooms, individual entertainment systems, and panoramic views of Accra, allowing patients to convalesce in style and comfort.

State-of-the-Art Facilities

SMSH is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring that patients receive the highest quality of care.

Conclusion

St. Michael’s Specialist Hospital, a fully Ghanaian-owned healthcare facility, has set a new standard for medical care in the region. With its commitment to professionalism, integrity, customer care, and quality care, SMSH is poised to become one of the nation’s premier healthcare destinations.

This landmark hospital is not just a building but a symbol of hope, healing, and excellence in healthcare for all who seek its services.