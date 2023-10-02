President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has eulogised former first lady Theresa Kufuor who passed on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Mrs Kufuor, the wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor died at her home in Peduase surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 1. She was 87.

In a statement issued on Monday, President Akufo-Addo wrote, “My wife, Rebecca, the First Lady, and I will miss her a lot. We extend our deepest condolences to President Kufuor, their children, grandchildren, and members of their family on their irreplaceable loss. We wish her a peaceful place of abode in the Bosom of the Almighty, as she deserves, until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again.”

He emphasised that he was very saddened by the death of Mrs. Kufuor as her passing reminded him keenly of human mortality, “that the Almighty God will come for each and every one of us at the appropriate time.”

According to him, Mama Theresa, as she was affectionately called, was a devoted companion of President Kufuor throughout their sixty-one (61) years of marriage.

“She was an invaluable and constant source of advice, encouragement and prayers for him. Member of a well-known family from Odumase, in the Bono Region, sister of the renowned statesman, the late J.H Mensah, and aunt of President Kufuor’s Secretary, the brilliant diplomat, Ambassador D.K Osei, she was politically astute, and was a major contributor to her husband’s political success. She was a composed and articulate First Lady, polyglot, fluent in several languages including Ewe, who brought great dignity to the position.” the president added.

He indicated that he knew several members of her family, especially her celebrated brother, and he was grateful that he had the opportunity to know her too.

“Her warmth, kindness and grace were exceptional. She bore the vicissitudes of life with great stoicism and an unshakable belief in the sovereignty of Almighty God,” he added.