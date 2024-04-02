Rev Dr Daniel Nii Gyasi Ankrah, Director of Administration, Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, has warned that the police will face consequences if anything happens to their 16-year-old queen who allegedly married the Gborbu Wulomo over the weekend.

This comes after the Ghana Police Service indicated that the girl and her mother are currently under police protection.

The service also noted that it is collaborating with the Gender Ministry to provide them with the necessary support while the matter is being investigated.

“The Ghana Police Service has identified and located the 12-year-old girl who is alleged to have been married to the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo in Nungua, Accra. The girl and her mother are currently under Police protection.”

“The Ghana Police Service is working with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection and the Department of Social Welfare to provide her with the necessary support while the matter is being investigated,” it said.

However, while addressing journalists in Accra on Tuesday, April 2, the Director of Administration, Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, stated that the girl is their royal and they will confront the police if anything adverse happens to her.

“The statement from the police is that the young lady who is our queen is under police protection. Therefore if the police have remarked that she is under police protection, where again do you want to find her.

“But we are telling the world that she is our royal and if the police are saying that they are taking care of her, then the police must be reminded that whatever happens to her, then traditionally we will deal with the police,” he stated.