Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak have officially dissolved their board in anticipation of the forthcoming annual general meeting.

The board, consisting of eleven members including Togbe Afede XIV, Frank Nelson, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamaloe, Prof. Kofi Kumado, Ivy Heyward-Mills, Alhaji Alhassan Andani, Thomas Kwesi Esso, Eric Barimah-Atuahene, Alhaji Imoro Briamah, Vincent Sowah Odotei, and Frederick Moore, has been disbanded.

While the statement released on social media did not specify the reasons behind this decision or outline the next steps for the club, insider sources suggest that Togbe Afede XIV initiated this move as part of a strategy to rejuvenate the team.

Moreover, this action aligns with the desires of the newly appointed Managing Director, Delali Anku-Adiamah, who has expressed the need for fresh perspectives on the board.

The club’s Annual General Meeting, slated for March 2024, is expected to shed more light on the situation and unveil further details regarding the club’s direction.