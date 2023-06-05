Accra Hearts of Oak suffered a fourth consecutive loss under Assistant Coach David Ocloo in the match week 33 fixture against Real Tamale United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Coach Ocloo made a few changes to the side that lost to Legon Cities at the El-Wak Sports Stadium, with the introduction of Benjamin Yorke and Yakubu Ibrahim.

Linda Mtange put the Phobians ahead in the 35th minute after he was beautifully set up by Seidu Suraj. The Congolese controlled the ball, slotting it pass goalkeeper Nana Osei Bonsu.

The visitors levelled things up a few minutes into the second half when former Hearts of Oak midfielder Manaf Umar pounced on a pass at the edge of the box and hit a long one pass to Hearts goalkeeper Richard Attah.

Stephen Darkwah Badu added the second for the Tamale-based side in the 80th minute, capitalizing on the numerical advantage after Eric Esso was shown a red card for a dirty challenge.

Real Tamale United was also reduced to ten men in the 90th minute as Mohammed Hafiz was also shown a red card.

The victory pushes Real Tamale United to 9th on the league log while Accra Hearts of Oak dropped to 11th on the log with 45 points, just 3 points off the relegation zone.

The Phobians could suffer relegation from the top flight should they lose to Berekum Chelsea and Great Olympics, Tamale City, Legon Cites, Karela United and Accra Lions pick up wins on the final day of the season.

Earlier on Saturday –

Kumasi Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways with a slender 1-0 win over Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium, boosting the Porcupine’s chances of finishing in the top 4 under Interim Boss Abdulai Gazele.

Solomon Sarfo Taylor’s goal in the 22nd minute was enough for the Porcupines to secure all three points.

The win pushes the Reigning Champions to 4th on the log with 51 points.

MATCH DAY 33 – FULL RESULTS AT GLANCE:

FT King Faisal 3-1 Legon Cities

FT Dreams 2-1 Great Olympics

FT Accra Lions 0-1 Asante Kotoko

FT Hearts of Oak 1-2 RTU

FT Kotoku Royals 4-1 Tamale City

FT Samartex 0-0 Medeama SC

FT Karela United 3-2 Goldstars

FT Bechem United 2-0 Berekum Chelsea

FT Nsoatreman 2-1 Aduana Stars