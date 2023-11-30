Hearts of Oak’s goalkeeper, Richard Attah was the villain of the day as the Phobians bowed out of the MTN FA Cup against Nania FC.

As the goalkeeper approached to take the penalty kick, he aimed to recreate the powerful shot he unleashed against Ashgold in previous seasons. However, this time, the ball mysteriously disappeared.

The force behind his kick was so intense that one could imagine it could have been dangerous for any passing bird during that moment.

Richard Attah’s penalty for Hearts of Oak against FC Nania 🤯 That was reminiscent of Ahmed Barusso.#CitiSports pic.twitter.com/MUZ1gZPJDJ — Citi Sports (@CitiSportsGHA) November 29, 2023

In a tremendous team performance by Nania FC, Hearts of Oak struggled throughout the entire game, failing to record a single shot on target.

The match, held at Pobiman, the club’s training center, left fans perplexed by the 12-time champions’ subpar showing.

The penalty shootout concluded 4-3 in favor of the visiting team, further highlighting Hearts of Oak’s ongoing challenges in the current season.