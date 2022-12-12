The Black Galaxies of Ghana came from behind to beat Hearts of Oak 2-1 in a friendly at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram, on Sunday.

Annor Walker’s side has been in camp for the past two weeks in readiness for the Championship of African Nations tournament in Algeria whiles Hearts of Oak is also gearing up for the resumption of the betPawa Premier League.

Amankwah Baafi gave Hearts of Oak a well-deserved lead in the first half before Bright Adjei and David Abagna Sandan scored two quick fire goals in the second half to win the game for the Black Galaxies.

Ghana is paired with Madagascar, Sudan and Morocco in Group C.

The Black Galaxies are likely to play one high profile international friendly before the tournament in Algeria.