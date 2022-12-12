Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was coy about his international future as he responded to his side’s World Cup exit following the defeat by Morocco.

The 37-year-old forward was in tears as he walked back to the dressing room after the 1-0 quarter-final.

Ronaldo played as a substitute, having also come off the bench in the last-16 win against Switzerland.

“To win a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career,” he wrote on social media. “Unfortunately, yesterday [Saturday] the dream ended.”

Ronaldo left Manchester United by mutual agreement before the 2022 World Cup after a controversial interview in which the five-time Ballon d’Or winner heavily criticised the club.

He started each of his country’s three group games at the tournament before manager Fernando Santos dropped him to the bench for the win over Switzerland.

Portuguese publication Record claimed Ronaldo threatened to leave the tournament after being told he would not start against Switzerland, but the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) and Santos denied that had happened.