Black Galaxies have bowed out of the delayed 2022 CHAN following a 2-0 defeat to Niger in the quarter-finals.

Imarana Dan Baro put the Menas ahead after 11 minutes with a header which Ghana defender, Konadu Yiadom deflected into his goal at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran.

The Black Galaxies battled for the equaliser but failed to break down a resilient opposition who are yet to concede in the tournament.

Niger took a one-goal advantage into the break.

In the second half, Soumana Hainikoye increased Niger’s tally in the 49th minute as he sent a brilliant curler from the edge of the Ghana penalty box and beyond the reach of Goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim.

Coach Annor Walker responded by introducing Captain Gladson Awako and Augustine Boakye for Sylvester Simba and Kofi Kordzi.

However, it didn’t pay off as Niger defended gallantly to seal a place in the semi-finals.

The Black Galaxies will receive prize money of $400,000 from CAF for finishing as quarter finalist in Algeria.

The defeat extends Ghana’s inability to win the CHAN trophy to 14 years and makes the second-place finish in 2009 and 2014 the country’s best performance.

This is Niger’s second win over Ghana at the CHAN as they will next face host, Algeria in the Last 4.