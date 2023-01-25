The Black Galaxies of Ghana will take on Niger in the quarter-finals of the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The two West African nations will clash on Saturday, 28th January 2023, at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran, Algeria.

Ghana placed 2nd in Group C behind Madagascar with 6 points while their opponents finished top of Group E with 4 points after their impressive 1-0 win over Cameroon on Tuesday night.

The 2022 CHAN quarter-final will be the second meeting between Ghana and Niger in the history of the tournament with the Nigeriens winning the first contest 1-0 in 2011.

Annor Walker will be hoping to claim Ghana’s first trophy in the tournament having finished as second best twice in 2009 and 2014.