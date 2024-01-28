The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has responded to news of the exit of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from the community.

Although ECOWAS says it is yet to receive any direct formal notification from the three Member States about their intention to withdraw from the Community, the authority “remains committed to finding a negotiated solution to the political impasse” in those countries.

The three countries announced their decision to leave ECOWAS with immediate effect on Sunday.

In a statement, the three African countries complained that ECOWAS “has drifted from the ideals of its founding fathers and the spirit of Pan-Africanism,” hence their decision.

ECOWAS, in its communiqué, affirmed its commitment to working diligently with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to restore constitutional order, in line with directives from the Authority of Heads of State and Government.

ECOWAS emphasized the continued significance of Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali as integral members of the Community.

These countries are currently led by militaries that seized power from civilian leaders.