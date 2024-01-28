The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has led a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a 33-unit accommodation facility for the military, whose accommodations have been affected by the initiative.

This follows a Supreme Court ruling which requested that portions of the government land be ceded to the Golden Stool.

“A Supreme Court ruling requested that a portion of the government land around Nyhiaeso, Danyame area, be ceded to the Golden Stool, and that has been done. As a result, some accommodations belonging to government workers are already cited within the enclave that belongs to Manhyia.”

“So we are relocating our staff who are within the enclave. As a result of that, we have to relocate some military personnel, so we are coming to construct a 33-unit accommodation facility for the military,” said the Ashanti Regional Minister.

The project, which is under the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, is spearheaded by the Lands Commission in the Ashanti region.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, Regional Lands Officer Peter Osei Owusu mentioned that the project is expected to be completed by October 2024.

The General Officer Commanding the central command, Brigadier General Charles Agyemang Prempeh, expressed appreciation for the project, indicating that it coincided with the Ghana Armed Forces expansion project.

“The Ghana Armed Forces has embarked on an expansion project where we need to expand to be able to take on the security challenges in the country. In so doing, the units in the central command, particularly those in 4 garrisons, are equally expanding. The corresponding effect is that we need to have accommodation to house these soldiers. Fortunately, it coincided with the ceding of portions of land to the Golden Stool, and that has necessitated the relocation of my officers from where the Golden Stool is taking over to this new site.”

“This is a special project because it takes into account the officers who are living in that area to have accommodation in the new area. By doing so, we will have more accommodation than before, and it is going to help us in our expansion drive to have accommodation for our officers.”

