Members of the Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Board have vehemently denied the allegations made by former head coach Martin Koopman regarding manipulation in player selection.

The Dutch coach, who was unexpectedly dismissed following a fluctuating start to the season with The Phobia club, asserted that seven players were to be excluded from the team.

In an interview with Ghanasportspage after his termination, Koopman stated, “Annan, Korsah, Esso, Albert Eonde, Salifu, Seidu, and Attah. They told me not to use them because they don’t believe them and they cannot help me in the competition.”

Addressing Koopman’s claims during a press conference to provide updates on the club, board members Alhaji Akambi, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, and Vincent Sowah Odotei strongly opposed Koopman’s assertions.

“We believe that cooperation is what can give you good results. The board finds Koopman’s statement very distasteful. The board has never conveyed to any coach or Koopman that he shouldn’t use the players he mentioned,” stated the board. The board emphasized that Koopman had full autonomy in player selection, stating, “Martin Koopman was solely in charge of player selection in the team. He was given full responsibility.”

This response came in the aftermath of Hearts of Oak’s 0-1 loss to Aduana Stars over the weekend.

Furthermore, Hearts of Oak faced elimination from the MTN FA Cup, losing on penalties to lower-tier side Nania FC.