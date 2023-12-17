Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club came close to breaking a three-game winless streak but conceded a late equalizer in a disappointing manner, missing the opportunity to secure three points.

The Rainbow Club ended with a 1-1 draw against Nations FC at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex after securing a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute through Hamza Issah.

Issah, a 21-year-old, marked his sixth goal of the season with this score against Nations.

However, Hearts’ lead was nullified at the last minute when Richard Danso’s shot slipped through goalkeeper Richmond Ayi’s hands into the net for the equalizer.

After the game, Ayi went to the travelling fans just behind his net to take responsibility plead with them for forgiveness after costing the team maximum points.

Richmond Ayi decided to beg the fans for forgiveness after today’s error. The keeper needs all the support he can get. #DelSoka pic.twitter.com/vvYeqdj5Zl — DelSoka On YouTube (@delaliphrank) December 16, 2023

Ayi had previously committed two similar mistakes in Hearts’ 2-3 loss to bitter rival Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the previous round. Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala capitalized on Ayi’s errors, securing a brace in the super derby.

In a post-game interview, interim Hearts head coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru pointed out Ayi’s blunder, stating, “Another blunder from the goalkeeper…It’s like there is so much pressure on them, I think that’s the problem, and we didn’t defend aggressively as well.”

The Phobians find themselves without a win in four consecutive games.