Ghanaian super middleweight contender Sena Agbeko faced a setback in his pursuit of a world title when he suffered a second-round knockout loss to David Morrell Jr.

The originally scheduled bout, set for April on the Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis undercard, was canceled by the Nevada State Athletic Commission due to the suspension of Agbeko’s license following a medical issue revealed in an MRI scan.

The match eventually took place at The Armory in Minneapolis, Morrell Jr.’s base. In front of his parents for the first time in Minneapolis, Morrell unleashed a devastating straight left hand that staggered Agbeko.

Subsequently, he landed powerful punches, prompting referee Mark Nelson to intervene and halt the fight at 1:43 in the second round. This victory marked Morrell’s 10th win in as many professional fights, with an impressive 68% power shot accuracy in the second round, securing his retention of the WBA “Regular” super middleweight title.

Unfortunately for Agbeko, this defeat marked the third in his professional career, making a much-anticipated bout with former super middleweight champion Caleb Plant appear increasingly unlikely.

Following his triumph, Morrell expressed interest in a showdown with WBC super-middleweight champion David Benavidez Jr.