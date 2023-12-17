The Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North, Theresa Lardi Awuni, has asserted that she remains unfazed by the prospects of two incumbent legislators slugging it out for the seat in the 2024 elections.

Akuapem North MP, Nana Ama Dokua-Asiamah-Adjei, recently emerged victorious in the New Patriotic Party’s orphan constituency elections in Okaikwei North, securing her candidacy for the 2024 polls—a development political watchers say presents interesting dynamics in the constituency ahead of next year’s polls.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of her achievement rally, Okaikwei North MP on the ticket of the NDC, Theresa Lardi Awuni, indicated that she has done enough to merit a second term, stressing that the incumbent Akuapem North MP is a “stranger” who knows “next to nothing” about the constituency.

“I am well-prepared. I am telling you, I am poised and prepared for the 2024 elections. I am not contesting any incumbent Member of Parliament. I am told there is a certain woman who contested twice in a certain constituency and is running away from the constituency. The person should come and tell us what she has done in Okaikwei North [and] why the people of Okaikwei North should even listen to her. You are a sitting Member of Parliament. You are going to be paid until December even as we are going into the elections, and you’re bringing all their salaries into Okaikwei North. You are taking their Common Fund, and you’re in Okaikwei North. How sure are we that in the unlikely event that we give you our constituency, you will not run away and go into another constituency with our resources? It will not happen. We will protect this seat. I am poised for a showdown in 2024. I will retain this seat, and we will bring in His Excellency John Dramani Mahama,” Theresa Lardi Awuni said.

Having defeated the then incumbent MP for Okaikwei North, Fuseini Issah, in the 2020 parliamentary elections and with the NPP winning a majority of Parliamentary elections in the constituency, Theresa Lardi Awuni says she aims to retain the seat with a resounding vote margin.

“In the 2020 elections, we had a gap of [over] 5,000. I closed it, and I added over 2,000 votes to it. This time around, I want to stretch it [with] over 5,000 votes, and I know I will be able to achieve this,” she mentioned.

“If it was a traditional seat for the NPP, I don’t think I would have won it. Every election has its own dynamics. I am saying that it isn’t traditional for the NPP. The NPP has won it continuously. This seat has come to stay in the bosom of the NDC. It is not going back,” the legislator remarked.

Theresa Lardi Awuni has thus urged Okaikwei North constituents to rally behind her in the 2024 general elections by voting for her, stressing that “there’s no need to gamble with our future with any stranger who comes to promise us, Heaven, on earth.”

Achievements

The Okaikwei North MP, Theresa Lardi Awuni, on Saturday, December 16, 2023, outdoored a booklet detailing some of her achievements over the three years into her four-year tenure spanning various areas.

In the area of health, for instance, she highlighted a donation of 52 hospital beds to the Achimota Hospital and NK Salem Medical Centre, providing health insurance cards for over 9,000 constituents with regular renewals, and converting medical bills for over 120 constituents, amongst others, as notable.

For human capital development, the MP has organized skill training programs for constituents, including soap making, yoghurt making, and cake production, to empower constituents to explore entrepreneurial opportunities.

Additionally, she has provided tuition fee sponsorships for over 60 constituents pursuing various programs at secondary and tertiary institutions to reflect her commitment to the development of a skilled workforce in the community.

Theresa Lardi Awuni, in demonstrating her compassion for constituents, has extended welfare support packages to the elderly, including donations of food and cash.

As part of her goal of community welfare, the legislator has had dredging works at significant drainage points undertaken to prevent flooding, while also donating and installing streetlights to enhance visibility and security.

She has also supported various recreational activities in the constituency, such as football galas, amongst others.