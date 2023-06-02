Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club, Frank Nelson Nwokolo has apologized for the club’s terrible performance this season.

Hearts ranks eighth in the BetPawa Ghana League after winning 12, drawing nine and losing 11 games in the 2022-2023 season with two games left to play.

Speaking at the press soiree of the BAC Group-organized All Star Festival, the Hearts administrator was beside himself over the club’s poor showing this season that has had the Phobia club also miss out on successfully defending the FA Cup title.

This year’s All Star Festival is scheduled to take place in Sunyani from June 20-22 with a handful of Black Stars players expected to participate in the series of football related events.

“I think we just have to say to our supporters, we are sorry because we didn’t live up to expectations…so we have failed ourselves. We will learn our lessons as we go, it’s a very bad situation but at the end of the day, that’s where we find ourselves so we accept it,” he said.

Hearts take on Real Tamale United and Berekum Chelsea to round up their league campaign.