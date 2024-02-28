The Chief Executive of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Yohane Armah Ashitey, has recounted the factors that contributed to the New Patriotic Party’s defeat in the Tema East constituency during the 2020 general elections.

According to Armah Ashitey, two key reasons led to their loss, with disunity being the most significant factor.

He explained that after the party’s primaries in 2019, internal divisions emerged, resulting in rancour, acrimony, and a substantial gap within the party. Unfortunately, this disunity ultimately cost them the Tema East seat.

Despite the setback, Armah Ashitey expressed determination to reclaim the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC). He highlighted that the party had rallied behind him during the primaries, allowing him to run unopposed.

“When I came in, the party realized that anytime we go for primaries, it creates a lot of problems, so in a way the party rallied behind me and said since nobody came in, they pushed that I go unopposed. I think that the party wants to win the seat back, and whatever it takes to win the seats, the party will,” he said.

When asked about his confidence in regaining the seat, Armah Ashitey emphasized that the NDC’s victory was not due to extraordinary efforts on their part. Instead, it was the result of discontent within the NPP ranks.

He acknowledged the need for unity and reconciliation within the party and expressed optimism that once united, the NPP would secure victory in Tema East.

“If you look at the figures well for Tema East, if you look at how many votes we lost, for both the presidential and parliamentary, it tells you clearly because people were not happy, because of disunity in the party, that led to us losing. Not just because the NDC did something extraordinary. But our own people were not happy with the party.”

“I worked to bring all parties together, even though I didn’t know I would be the parliamentary candidate. I have started a path to reconcile the party. The unity we are clamouring for will come, I believe strongly that once we have unity, we will win the seat back.”

In his efforts to bridge the gap, Armah Ashitey has already initiated steps toward party reconciliation, demonstrating his commitment to restoring harmony and reclaiming the contested seat.

——-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital