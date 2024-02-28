Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Stephen Amoah, says President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address has brought hope to Ghanaians.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered his penultimate address on Tuesday, February 27, highlighting the government’s achievements and plans for the few months remaining.

The Minority has expressed dissatisfaction with the address, insisting that President Akufo-Addo failed to address key issues.

In an interview with Citi News, however, the Nhyiaeso Member of Parliament said that despite the challenges that the government has faced, the economy is gradually bouncing back.

“You look at the fact that the economy is quite coming back home for us to consolidate our stability, and that alone, I am very happy about. The president also made mention of infrastructural achievements in terms of digitalization, in which, of course, the whole world is now going, which means that we are heading somewhere. You cannot say that all the challenges and problems are erased, but we are experiencing hope because of how things are unfolding now after what we all went through as a country.”

