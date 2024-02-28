Stroke has been identified as the number one cause of death at the Eastern Regional Hospital in 2023.

For the past 3 years, cardiovascular disease (CV) or stroke has ranked first among the top causes of death, followed by hypertension, prematurity, and pneumonia, among others, hence the urgent need to sensitize the public to change the status quo.

The Medical Superintendent at the Eastern Regional Hospital, Dr. Arko Akoto Ampaw, made the revelation during the 2023 Annual Performance Review held in Koforidua.

“We did mention that CV or strokes are the number one cause of mortality in the Eastern Regional Hospital and did also allude to the fact that when you look at the data, there is a shift in the pattern of mortality from communicable diseases, as we had, to non-communicable diseases. What that means is that what kills people is not something that can be transferred to others. Lifestyle diseases such as stroke, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and others have now taken the lead.”

On the issue of the mass exodus of health workers, Dr. Arko Akoto Ampaw indicated that the hospital has taken steps to train critical staff to fill some gaps created.

“It is essential staff, the crème de la crème, that often leave and we have sped up the process, and we have replaced some of them and work in general is going on.”

